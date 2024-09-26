Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $111.14 and last traded at $113.04. 5,746,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,774,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $445.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

