F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Up 166.7% in September

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XFIX opened at $53.34 on Thursday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF ( NASDAQ:XFIX Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

