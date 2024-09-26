FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $446.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $457.81 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $3,714,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.