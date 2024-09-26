Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,910.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,734.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,468.74. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,962.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,582.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.