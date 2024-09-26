Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,263.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,263.00 and last traded at $1,246.37, with a volume of 1773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,250.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,169.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 14.01%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.