Fairscale Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,570 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Fairscale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 15,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 293,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $210.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.