Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,702,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 4,733,041 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $2.75.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 6.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%.
Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
