Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 697 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 929.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RL. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $189.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.61. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

