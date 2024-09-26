Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,957,602 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $338,611,000 after buying an additional 2,473,286 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,348,251 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $178,118,000 after purchasing an additional 618,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,165,258 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $70,016,000 after buying an additional 531,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,190,141 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 483.0% during the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,769 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $49,121,000 after buying an additional 1,677,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.