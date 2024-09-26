Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,961 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus in the second quarter worth about $72,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Clarus by 71.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Clarus by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Insider Activity at Clarus

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,075,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,505,884.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 30,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,075,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,884.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,045,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,758.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarus Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

About Clarus

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.