Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arteris were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 25.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 711,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arteris by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 2,182.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 30,860 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $214,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 501,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 37,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $281,331.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,065.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 30,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $214,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 501,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,619. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIP. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $283.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.37% and a negative return on equity of 274.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

