Federated Hermes Inc. Has $108,000 Holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Beyond were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Beyond during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Beyond during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Beyond Trading Down 6.6 %

Beyond stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Beyond, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $450.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.64.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

