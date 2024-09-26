Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.