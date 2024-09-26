Federated Hermes Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,548,000 after purchasing an additional 130,357 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Deluxe by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Deluxe by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLX opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $833.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.84%.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $53,805.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

