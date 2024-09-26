Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3,021.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

MAA opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

