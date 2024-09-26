Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,223 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

