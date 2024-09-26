Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 757 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1,621.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 245.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $241.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.69.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Company Profile



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

