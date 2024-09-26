Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 780 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after purchasing an additional 567,732 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,800.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 327,214 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DD. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

