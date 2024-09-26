Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $314.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.94.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

