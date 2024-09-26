FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Trading Up 2.4%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $265.95 and last traded at $265.03. 1,505,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,863,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.74.

The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

