Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.74 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.64). 2,492,633 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,013,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.30 ($0.58).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.11 million, a P/E ratio of -685.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
