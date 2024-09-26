Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 593,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.67. The company has a market cap of £26.09 million, a P/E ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 0.79. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

