Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,056,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

FELG stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.