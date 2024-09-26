Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Short Interest Down 44.4% in September

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

FMET traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About Fidelity Metaverse ETF

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

