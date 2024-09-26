Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.45

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.45 and last traded at $60.44, with a volume of 1892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $840.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

