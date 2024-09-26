Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Senior Officer John Valentini Sells 10,400 Shares

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$82,164.16.

John Valentini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$913,347.75.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.11. The company had a trading volume of 379,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$711.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$9.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.80 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSZ

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.