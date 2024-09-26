Financial Comparison: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) vs. Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. VICI Properties pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rithm Capital pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of VICI Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 2 7 0 2.78 Rithm Capital 0 1 8 0 2.89

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VICI Properties and Rithm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

VICI Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.56, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Rithm Capital has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.35%. Given Rithm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VICI Properties and Rithm Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $3.61 billion 9.58 $2.51 billion $2.53 13.06 Rithm Capital $2.44 billion 2.22 $622.26 million $1.50 7.48

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Rithm Capital. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

VICI Properties has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and Rithm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 70.38% 10.32% 6.00% Rithm Capital 15.55% 18.04% 2.63%

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 127 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and over 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading operators in other experiential sectors, including Bowlero, Cabot, Canyon Ranch, Chelsea Piers, Great Wolf Resorts, Homefield, and Kalahari Resorts. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.