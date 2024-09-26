Financial Contrast: Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) versus HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ)

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Daktronics has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 1.29% 19.92% 8.92% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $818.08 million 0.71 $34.62 million $0.61 20.69 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Daktronics and HempAmericana”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Daktronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Daktronics and HempAmericana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 0 0 1 4.00 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Daktronics beats HempAmericana on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daktronics

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments. The company also offers video display and walls; scoreboards and timing systems; message displays; intelligent transportation systems dynamic message signs; mass transit display; sound systems; and digital billboards, street furniture, and digit and price displays. In addition, it provides indoor dynamic messaging systems and liquid crystal display signs; and software and controllers, which includes Venus, a control suite software to control the creation of messages and graphic sequences for uploading to displays. The company sells its products through direct sales and resellers. Daktronics, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Brookings, South Dakota.

About HempAmericana

(Get Free Report)

HempAmericana, Inc. researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp in the United States. It provides hemp-based concrete, hemp bags, hemp seeds for consumption, hemp clothing, and hemp rolling paper products. HempAmericana, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.