Financial Review: Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) vs. BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO)

Gulf Resources and BioLargo are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and BioLargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources N/A N/A N/A BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12%

Volatility and Risk

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $66.10 million 0.15 $10.06 million ($0.51) -1.89 BioLargo $12.23 million 5.91 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -8.02

This table compares Gulf Resources and BioLargo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gulf Resources has higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulf Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gulf Resources and BioLargo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Gulf Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gulf Resources beats BioLargo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. In addition, the company offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

