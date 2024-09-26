Financial Review: Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) & Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edap Tms and Semler Scientific”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $65.42 million 1.66 -$22.92 million ($0.54) -5.41 Semler Scientific $68.18 million 2.32 $20.58 million $2.79 8.13

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Edap Tms. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -31.68% -36.41% -22.25% Semler Scientific 25.62% 21.17% 19.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Edap Tms and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.7% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Edap Tms and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Semler Scientific 0 0 0 1 4.00

Edap Tms currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 379.45%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Risk and Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Edap Tms on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Lyon, France.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, family practitioners, healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups and retailers. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

