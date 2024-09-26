Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.22

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.22 and traded as high as $45.14. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 31,400,311 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 470.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 368.4% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

