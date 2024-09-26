Financial Survey: Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) versus Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Glencore”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $236.68 million 0.43 $33.29 million $0.75 3.67 Glencore $217.83 billion 0.30 $4.28 billion N/A N/A

Glencore has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Glencore 0 0 1 2 3.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bonterra Energy and Glencore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Glencore shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Glencore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 12.69% 6.94% 3.76% Glencore N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glencore has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Glencore on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution. It also operates marketing and distribution of physical commodities sourced from third party producers and company's production to industrial consumers, including the battery, electronic, construction, automotive, steel, energy, and oil industries. In addition, the company provides financing, logistics, and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

