Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.17 and traded as high as C$11.56. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 53,502 shares trading hands.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$419.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.17.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.07 million for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 74.91%. Research analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0707071 EPS for the current year.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

