First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.87

Shares of First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund (TSE:RIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.87 and traded as high as C$18.05. First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$17.97, with a volume of 5,555 shares.
First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
First Asset Canadian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
First Asset Canadian Reit Income Fund (the Fund), formerly First Asset REIT Income Fund, is a Canada-based investment trust. The Fund’s investment objectives is to provide holders with the benefits of high monthly cash distributions together with the opportunity for capital appreciation through the active management of a diversified portfolio of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate corporations that are listed on Canadian stock exchanges.
