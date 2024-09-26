First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a market cap of $982.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,197,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 91,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 65.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in First Bancshares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Bancshares by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

