First Capital Realty Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$18.60 and a 52 week high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$183.97 million during the quarter.
