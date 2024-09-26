First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Up 114.1% in September

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the August 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,608. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

