First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.50 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FHN. Barclays boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FHN opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in First Horizon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 246,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.