First Property Group (LON:FPO) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). Approximately 145,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 57,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.60 ($0.18).
First Property Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.17. The company has a market capitalization of £16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.75 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Property Group
In other First Property Group news, insider Peter Geoffrey Moon acquired 165,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £13,248.08 ($17,739.80). 38.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About First Property Group
First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.
