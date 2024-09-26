First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

