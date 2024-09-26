First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak Sells 6,323 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.4745943 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.