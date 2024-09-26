First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak Sells 6,323 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.4745943 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FM
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Quantum Minerals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.