First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,752,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in First Solar by 55.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,771 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 1,096.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.89 and a 200-day moving average of $214.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.