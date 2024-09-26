First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FAAR)

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.84. 672,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,681. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.