First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FAAR)

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.201 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.84. 672,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,681. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51.
About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.