First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPAGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2028 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FPA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. 960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.