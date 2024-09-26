First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2028 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

FPA traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.83. 960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

