First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.33.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
