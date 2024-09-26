First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

Get First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.