First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCALGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of FCAL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.18. 21,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,712. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.39 million, a PE ratio of 132.11 and a beta of 0.15.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

