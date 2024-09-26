First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2566 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FTCS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.34. 194,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $91.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.