First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2566 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
FTCS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.34. 194,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $91.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.
About First Trust Capital Strength ETF
