First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5414 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FCA traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

