First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.17

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.17 and last traded at $102.43, with a volume of 5071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.96.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

