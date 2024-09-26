First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2465 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:FDT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,237. The stock has a market cap of $448.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85.

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

